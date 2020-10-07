 

ON Semiconductor Introduces High-Performance CMOS Global Shutter Image Sensor for Machine Vision and Mixed Reality Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020   

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq:ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has introduced the AR0234CS 2.3 Mp CMOS image sensor with global shutter technology. The high-performance sensor is designed for a variety of applications including machine vision cameras, AR/VR/MR headsets, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and barcode readers.

The AR0234CS captures 1080p video and single frames operating up to 120 frames per second (fps). With its industry-leading shutter efficiency, the 2.3 Mp sensor produces crisp and clear images by minimizing frame-to-frame distortion in high-speed scenes and reducing the motion artifacts other image sensors experience.

The AR0234CS sensor’s innovative pixel architecture delivers high dynamic range needed to support lighting conditions from the darkness of night to bright sunlight. The low noise and improved low-light response makes it suitable for applications spanning across consumer, commercial & industrial IoT, and the extended operating temperature range makes it deployable in challenging outdoor conditions.

“The need for quality image sensing is increasing, as more manufacturers are automating with vision-based expert systems,” said Gianluca Colli, vice president and general manager, Industrial and Consumer Sensor Division (ICSD) Group at ON Semiconductor. “That demand requires optimizing size, performance and power of the image sensor. ON Semiconductor is one of the first manufacturers to recognize and respond to this need with the AR0234CS.”

Other advanced features of the AR0234CS include: programmable regions of interest with on-chip histogram, auto exposure control and 5 x 5 statistics engine, fully integrated strobe illumination control, a flexible row and column skip mode, along with horizontal and vertical mirroring, windowing and pixel binning.

Together with the AP1302 Image Signal Processor (ISP), the AR0234CS delivers a comprehensive camera system that can be designed and developed quickly for fast time-to-market. Additionally, system designers can access the DevSuite software to evaluate features and capabilities, configure and tune the sensor, and provide a ready-made output that is usable for further image processing.

The AR0234CS is offered in color and mono variants, with 0° or 28° CRA. Samples and development hardware are available now through local ON Semiconductor sales support representatives and authorized distributors.

Additional resources & documents:
 AR0234CS CMOS Image Sensor
AP1302 Image Signal Processor
DevSuite Software
Image Sensors and Processors
Robotic Automation Machine Vision to Transform Industrial IoT (Video)
Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

