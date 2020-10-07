 

State-of-the-Art Allegiant Stadium Kicks Off With PPG Coatings

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that, with the debut of Allegiant Stadium on September 21 in prime time and in front of a national television audience on Monday Night Football, most of the venue’s interior, exterior and structural surfaces were finished with PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials.

The state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders NFL football stadium) is finished with long-lasting PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials in distinctive black and silver colors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new stadium is replete with distinctive black and silver colors. PPG provided an extensive roster of easy-to-apply and long-lasting products to protect and enhance the stunning appearance of the venue now situated adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

“It’s been incredible to see a wide range of PPG coatings come together in the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium,” said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president, corporate and government affairs. “We are extremely proud that our paints, coatings and specialty materials have played a central role in the design and construction of this extraordinary facility.

“Our strong partnerships in Las Vegas have enabled our businesses to come together to help protect and beautify Allegiant Stadium,” he added.

PPG products used on the stadium incorporate protective and decorative coatings demanding the company’s full range of expertise in industrial, refinish, protective and marine, and architectural applications.

Based on PPG’s recommendation, PPG AMERCOAT 68 HS and PPG PSX 700 coatings was selected for the project, and specified the coatings system in custom-formulated “Black Gold” and “Silver Fox” colors to meet and match the team’s iconic silver and black uniforms.

A three-component zinc-rich epoxy primer, PPG Amercoat 68 HS coatings provide excellent corrosion protection and the ability to be top-coated quickly. As the finish coat, PPG PSX coatings deliver excellent adhesion and outstanding corrosion and chemical resistance, along with long-term gloss and color retention.

PPG also formulated the signature colors in PPG DURANAR XL coatings for the venue’s glittering curtainwall. Based on PPG’s proprietary 70% polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) formulation, the four-layer coating system delivers excellent abrasion and chemical resistance and has the ability to retain its bright color after decades of exposure to Las Vegas’ harsh sunlight.

PPG PAINTS products used throughout the stadium include PERMA-CRETE interior/exterior alkali resistant primer and a SPEEDHIDE interior eggshell latex enamel to complement the stadium’s rich finishes. PITT-GLAZE WB1 acrylic epoxy coatings maximize protection and service life in high-traffic areas. SEAL-GRIP alkyd universal primers protect numerous interior and exterior surfaces.

For more information about PPG’s work on Allegiant Stadium, log onto www.ppg.com, connect with PPG on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are trademarks and PSX, Amercoat, Duranar and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Perma-Crete, Speedhide, Pitt-Glaze and Seal Grip are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings -- Americas and Asia Pacific
CATEGORY Industrial Coatings
CATEGORY Protective and Marine Coatings

