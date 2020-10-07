Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Corrugating Medium

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50/ton (USD/ST) increase on all domestic and export corrugating medium grades shipping from its Hartsville, S.C. paper mill. The prices are effective with shipments on and after November 2, 2020.



According to Tim Davis, division vice president and general manager, Paper and Adhesives, U.S./Canada, Sonoco is responding to changes in market demand and extended order backlogs, in line with other North American containerboard producers.

