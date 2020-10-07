Africa Wildlife Tracking Leverages ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT Technology to Support Conservation Efforts Around the World

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Africa Wildlife Tracking (AWT), the leader in tracking wildlife, is leveraging ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite IoT technology to track and monitor animals of all sizes to support their conservation efforts. With the added threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to supply local populations with food, poaching is likely to increase, making ORBCOMM’s IoT solutions more important than ever in helping AWT protect endangered wildlife.

Headquartered in South Africa, AWT is utilizing ORBCOMM’s state-of-the-art satellite modems to provide secure, near real-time GPS tracking and monitoring of large animals such as elephants in some of the world’s most remote regions and densest forests. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) transmitters on smaller animals such as wild dogs and cheetahs communicate with the ORBCOMM devices on the elephants’ collars and transmit data to AWT’s proprietary software applications. The ORBCOMM modem’s small size and low-power consumption transceivers have resulted in improved longevity and performance in the battery-powered elephant collars. By having access to near-real-time data, researchers, conservationists and game reserves can extrapolate and analyze the information, deliver insights into animal behavior and gain visibility into situations when animals are under threat of poaching through alarms, tamper detection and geofence alerts.

ORBCOMM’s ubiquitous satellite connectivity is critical to enabling AWT to track and monitor animals in their natural habitats. ORBCOMM’s ruggedized IoT devices can withstand these complex environments, extreme weather conditions and tough terrain, which is often dusty, muddy and covered with dense forests. In addition, ORBCOMM’s robust devices are highly reliable in the field, which is extremely important given the extensive costs, resources and logistics involved in putting tags and collars on the animals AWT tracks.