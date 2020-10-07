 

Original-Research asknet Solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
07.10.2020, 17:11  |  30   |   |   

^

Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu asknet Solutions AG

Unternehmen: asknet Solutions AG
ISIN: DE000A2E3707

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 07.10.2020
Kursziel: EUR 17,50 (bisher EUR 17,30)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler

Replacement of 10% bond by 6% bond

asknet Solutions is going to prematurely redeem the 10.0% bond (ISIN: DE000A2YN140) with a notional value of EUR 8.0 million and a one year-term. The necessary liquidity will be provided by issuing a 6.0% bond with a EUR 9.0 million notional value and a three-year term (ISIN: DE000A3H2VS8). Through the replacement, asknet Solutions will significantly cut its annual interest expenses to EUR 0.540 million from EUR 0.800 million. While 100% of the original bondholders have switched to the new bond, EUR 1.0 million were placed with international institutional investors in a private placement, according to the company.

Including the proceeds from the sale of the Swiss-French subsidiary Nexway Group AG and the recent capital increase, asknet Solutions has raised over EUR 13 million to finance M&A activities in the Academics business with a specific focus on the global education and niche e-commerce markets, according to the company.

Given the significantly lower interest payments, we are adjusting our DCF- entity model derived price target to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17.30 (base-case scenario). In a Monte Carlo scenario analysis, in which we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios, the best-case and worst-case equity values are now EUR 19.90 and EUR 14.10 per share, respectively. Similar price targets can be derived from an economic value-added model, which is our secondary valuation method. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR 9.60, our new price target results in a price potential of 82.3% over a 24-month period. We confirm our buy rating for the shares of asknet Solutions AG.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21719.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

asknet Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 17,50 Euro

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade (1) 
ROUNDUP: Polen verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Gazprom wegen Nord Stream 2 (1) 
INDEX-FLASH: Ins Minus gedreht - Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Aktien New York: Stärkere Schwankungen - Standardwerte im Plus
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Verzögerung des US-Konjunkturpakets trübt Stimmung (1) 
DAX-FLASH: Absage an US-Konjunkturpaket fährt den Bullen in die Parade
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Optimisten gewinnen die Oberhand im Dax
Ölpreise steigen erneut
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Anleger werden vorsichtiger
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholung vom Vortagesrutsch
Titel
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade (1) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schnellen hoch - Salzgeschäft bringt wohl mehr als gedacht
Zulassungsprozess für Biontechs Corona-Impfstoff startet - Kurssprung
ROUNDUP: Polen verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Gazprom wegen Nord Stream 2 (1) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nächster Schlag für Bayer-Aktionäre - Ausblick schockt (5) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer auf tiefstem Stand seit 2011 - Anleger verlieren Glauben
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwächer erwartet nach Trumps Corona-Infektion (1) 
ROUNDUP: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von Biontech startet
ROUNDUP: Weiterer deutscher Corona-Impfstoff darf an Menschen getestet werden
Titel
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Devisen: Euro gerät erneut unter Druck - Niedrigster Stand seit Anfang August
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rauscht in die Tiefe - Corona-Sorgen schlagen durch
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade (1) 
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger nehmen Geld vom Tisch - Tesla brechen ein
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Corona-Sorgen schicken Aktien in den Keller
Aktien New York: Dämpfer für den Dow
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei (1) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Ausverkauf gebremst dank Techwerte-Erholung
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schnellen hoch - Salzgeschäft bringt wohl mehr als gedacht
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
Polen verhängt Rekordstrafe wegen Nordstream 2 (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG löst kurzfristigen Bond durch langfristiges, kostengünstigeres, erweitertes Anleiheprogramm ab und ebnet so den Weg für potenzielle, substanzielle Akquisition (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Program Paving the Way for a Potential Material Acquisition
06.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG löst kurzfristigen Bond durch langfristiges, kostengünstigeres, erweitertes Anleiheprogramm ab und ebnet so den Weg für potenzielle, substanzielle Akquisition
16.09.20
Original-Research: asknet solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Ein Urteil des Bundesfinanzhofes könnte dazu führen, dass die Gesellschaft rund 764.000,00 EUR als Verzugszinsen auf bereits beglichene Umsatzsteuerforderungen an die deutschen Finanzbehörden zahlen muss (deutsch)
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutionas AG: A ruling by the Federal Court of Finance could result in an obligation for the Company to pay approximately EUR 764,000.00 to the German tax authorities as interest on arrears on already settled VAT claims
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Ein Urteil des Bundesfinanzhofes könnte dazu führen, dass die Gesellschaft rund 764.000,00 EUR als Verzugszinsen auf bereits beglichene Umsatzsteuerforderungen an die deutschen Finanzbehörden zahlen muss

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
110
Asknet - wird nun alles gut?
06.11.19
3
NEXWAY, es ist soweit