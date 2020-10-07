 

Card Issuers Confront Fast-Moving Fraud While Optimizing Cardholder Spend with AI-Driven Solution from Fiserv

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 17:11  |  26   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has introduced a first-of-its-kind intelligent fraud detection solution for card issuers of all sizes, designed to help minimize fraud losses while maximizing legitimate cardholder spend for a full range of card types.

Advance Defense℠ from Fiserv is powered by cognitive artificial intelligence (AI), recommending tailored fraud rules based both on data from the specific card-issuing institution and a consortium through which fraud patterns can be identified at the merchant ID, state or country level. Issuers no longer need to spend days or weeks analyzing fraud data to enhance prevention strategies as Advance Defense will instantly recommend rules to better identify fraud and minimize false declines, optimizing the consumer experience.

“Given the evolving landscape of payments fraud, this innovation should aid financial institutions as they work to reduce cardholder friction and reduce fraud,” said Julie Conroy, research director at Aite Group. “By staying nimble with Advance Defense, issuers can reap the benefits of increased revenue, better data access, improved operational efficiencies and top-of-wallet position with their cardholders.”

The differentiated functionality of Advance Defense includes:

  • A robust dataset that provides a rich foundation for higher levels of fraud detection due to enhanced data retention, integration of confirmed fraud data with real-time authorization data, and the ability to add data sources, including suspect fraud and settlement information
  • Advanced analytics with a fully automated environment for fraud analysis and rule generation, utilizing transparent data points and statistics, including fraud detection rates and false decline ratios
  • Customizable modeling incorporating 100% real-time FICO fraud scoring, indicators of unusual purchasing behaviors, and the ability to import custom models, all with a consortium level view

“This first-of-its kind robust fraud management experience was created to empower card-issuing institutions’ to automatically identify evolving fraud patterns for immediate mitigation,” said Patrick Davie, vice president, Product Strategy, Card Services at Fiserv. “Sophisticated fraud prevention is a competitive advantage, and with Advance Defense financial institutions big and small can improve the speed at which true fraud is exposed and remediated, while keeping false alarms to a minimum.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional resources

About Fiserv
 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Fiserv Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
200 Banks and Credit Unions Go Live with Zelle via Fiserv in 2020
09.09.20
Fiserv to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Virtual Technology Conference
09.09.20
Retailers Meet Customer Demand to “Buy Now, Pay Later” with Installment Payment Option from Fiserv

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
42
Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy