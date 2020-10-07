 

LINKBANK Continues Growth with New Hire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 17:11  |  22   |   |   

LINKBANK announces Eric Lau has joined the team serving as a Senior Commercial Relationship Manager in the Lancaster region.

Lau brings nearly 20 years of banking and finance services experience as well as being an integral part of the Lancaster County business community for the past 10 years.

“LINKBANK continues to expand as an organization and we’re thrilled to be growing and investing in our local communities,” said Brent Smith, President, LINKBANK. “Eric is a great addition to our growing team.”

Lau holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Elizabethtown College. He is responsible for managing the Commercial Lending division in Lancaster County. Lau resides in Wrightsville with his wife, and son. He is passionate about sharing his banking knowledge with others, and excited to continue building long lasting relationships in the Lancaster community.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. It is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. At June 30, 2020, LINKBANK had approximately $341 million in total assets. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol “LNKB.” To learn more visit: LINKBANK.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results