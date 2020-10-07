LINKBANK Continues Growth with New Hire
LINKBANK announces Eric Lau has joined the team serving as a Senior Commercial Relationship Manager in the Lancaster region.
Lau brings nearly 20 years of banking and finance services experience as well as being an integral part of the Lancaster County business community for the past 10 years.
“LINKBANK continues to expand as an organization and we’re thrilled to be growing and investing in our local communities,” said Brent Smith, President, LINKBANK. “Eric is a great addition to our growing team.”
Lau holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Elizabethtown College. He is responsible for managing the Commercial Lending division in Lancaster County. Lau resides in Wrightsville with his wife, and son. He is passionate about sharing his banking knowledge with others, and excited to continue building long lasting relationships in the Lancaster community.
About LINKBANK
LINKBANK was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. It is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. At June 30, 2020, LINKBANK had approximately $341 million in total assets. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol “LNKB.” To learn more visit: LINKBANK.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005750/en/
0 Kommentare