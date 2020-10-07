LINKBANK Continues Growth with New Hire

LINKBANK announces Eric Lau has joined the team serving as a Senior Commercial Relationship Manager in the Lancaster region.

Lau brings nearly 20 years of banking and finance services experience as well as being an integral part of the Lancaster County business community for the past 10 years.

“LINKBANK continues to expand as an organization and we’re thrilled to be growing and investing in our local communities,” said Brent Smith, President, LINKBANK. “Eric is a great addition to our growing team.”