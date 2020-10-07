 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Non-binding Letters of Intent to Acquire Five Additional Esports Gaming Centers in All Stock Deals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 17:12  |  25   |   |   

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it has signed non-binding letters of intent (“LOIs”) to acquire five franchisee owned esports gaming centers. These gaming centers, combined with other acquisition targets previously announced, generated over $2,000,000 in combined revenues in 2019. The closings of the acquisitions are expected to occur by October 30, 2020, and are subject to standard due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and completion of leases with improved terms with the respective landlords.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am thrilled to continue growing our corporate owned gaming center footprint and increasing our expected revenues through the acquisition of additional franchisee owned locations. We value all of our franchisee and landlord relationships. The fact that franchisees are receiving restricted shares of stock as payment for the acquisitions, and landlords are agreeing to percentage rent leases is a testament to their confidence in our business model and the future for Simplicity Esports. These transactions, if closed, would allow Simplicity Esports to report the full revenues generated by these gaming centers on a consolidated basis.”

The new LOIs come on the heels of the announcement that Simplicity Esports has applied to uplist its common stock and warrants for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and the award of a League of Legends franchise by Riot Games last week. There is no assurance that our listing application will be approved by the NASDAQ Capital Market.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


SIMPLICITY ESPORTS AND GAMING COMPANY jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Simplicity Esports Acquires Franchisee Owned Gaming Center in St. Petersburg, Florida and Agrees to a New Lease with Landlord
02.10.20
Simplicity Esports Receives League of Legends Franchise From Riot Games
30.09.20
Simplicity Esports Acquires the Assets of Its Franchisee Owned Gaming Center in Washington State and Agrees to a New Lease With Landlord
21.09.20
Simplicity Esports Partners With Newzoo to Strengthen Its Strategies With Data-Driven Insights
08.09.20
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Non-binding Letters of Intent to Acquire Four Esports Gaming Centers in All Stock Deals