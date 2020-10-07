 

SLAM Menneval Gold Project Samples Grade Up to 363 g/t Gold

Assays Confirm Reports of Visible Gold In New Vein Discoveries

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce assay results on grab samples from trenching on its wholly owned Menneval Gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. Two samples grading 53.8 g/t and 363.0 f/t confirm the report of visible gold reported from two of the veins in SLAM news release August 25, 2020.

The results include 3 samples grading 53.80 g/t gold, 59.30 g/t gold and 363.00 g/t gold collected from 3 separate veins and 10 samples ranging from 1.20 g/t gold to 5.86 g/t gold in 7 separate veins. In addition, 21 samples range from 0.12 to 0.79 g/t gold and 5 samples range from 0.02 to 0.05 g/t gold. In summary, all 39 samples collected from the newly discovered veins contain gold ranging from 0.02 to 363.00 g/t gold.

Nine of the veins occur as a series of en echelon veins along a structure extending 140 m southwest of Zone 9. The veins range up to 50 m long and 1 m thick and are mineralized with limonite and locally pyrite. These new veins are an extension and combine with the original Zone 9 veins for an overall strike length of 300 m. Zone 9 is located 500 m south of the Maisie zone and was discovered in 2012. A separate vein occurs an additional 230 m along the same trend to the southwest. Samples 34108, 34112 and 34118 grading 363.00 g/t, 5.86 g/t and 2.93 g/t respectively were collected from this vein.

The Company has resumed the trenching program to further test these 10 newly discovered gold veins as well as the original Zone 9 veins, some of which remain open along strike. The 10 veins combine with the Zone 9 veins for an overall strike length of 500m. Results are pending from 282 soil samples that may assist the Company in the search for potential new veins and extensions. Following this trenching program, the Company expects a potential resumption of diamond drilling activities to test these new gold occurrences.

Of the 39 samples collected, 29 samples occur in the range 0.02 to 0.99 g/t gold and 13 samples contain gold in the range 1.00 to 363.00 g/t gold. The results for these 13 samples are listed in the table below:

Assay Tag Trench Field Sample # UTM_E UTM_N Gold ppm
34108 Men20-2 MEN20-2-12 629033 5296485 363.000
34112 Men20-2 MEN20-2-1 629301 5296727 5.860
34118 Men20-2 MEN20-2-6 629232 5296663 2.930
34131 Men20-7 WP190 629255 5296768 59.300
34132 Men20-4 WP191 629221 5296671 53.800
34134 MEN20-13 MEN20-13-1 629391 5296815 3.990
34135 MEN20-3 MEN20-3-1 629203 5296648 1.880
34136 MEN20-3 MEN20-3-2 629198 5296651 1.195
34141 MEN20-6 MEN20-6-1 629246 5296677 1.655
34143 MEN20-7 MEN20-7-1 629267 5296706 5.190
34144 MEN20-7 MEN20-7-2 629229 5296766 4.110
34146 MEN20-8 MEN20-8-2 629276 5296710 2.210
34149 MEN20-9 MEN20-9-2 629296 5296733 1.440

The exploration program is supported in part by a $30,000 contribution to the Menneval gold project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program.

