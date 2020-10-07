Identity and Access Management Market worth $24.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Identity and Access Management Market size to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 to USD 24.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in IAM technology to drive the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity and Access Management Market"

241 – Tables

47 – Figures

253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1168

By service, the support and maintenance service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Support and maintenance services include support related to IAM products. IAM vendors provide technical support during the implementation and use of IAM solutions. Maintenance services include providing enhancements to solutions and assisting in resolving issues in deployed solutions. The demand for support and maintenance services is expected to increase with the deployment of IAM solutions.

Based on vertical, the healthcare to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare vertical comprises hospitals, health clinics, medical and dental practices, healthcare equipment and services providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and providers of related life sciences services. The healthcare vertical is rapidly deploying cutting-edge technologies to offer patients improved, intuitive, and personalized care and experience. IAM solutions help healthcare organizations address the security issues related to users' credentials and help them deliver an enriched experience to their patients. Therefore, healthcare registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.