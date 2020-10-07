 

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321 (market making begins)

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000021251
Maturity Date 05/15/2023 03/21/2033
Auction Date 10/09/2020 10/09/2020
Settlement Date 10/14/2020 10/14/2020
10% addition 10/13/2020 10/13/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

Market making for RIKS 33 0321 begins

With reference to the Agreement on issuance of Treasury securities and market making in the secondary market dated 13 March 2020, it has been decided to begin market making with RIKS 33 0321 from the Settlement date of the auction, i.e. 14.10.2020. Primary dealers will be obliged to submit bids and offers for a minimum nominal value of 70 m.kr. in the series. From the same date securities lending facilities to each primary dealer will be 2 bn.kr. nominal value.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.


