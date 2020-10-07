Total number of voting rights

09.30.2020 131 133 286 Number of theoretical voting rights(1) 172,549,300

Number of exercisable voting rights (2) 170,889,426

(1) Calculated in accordance with the provisions of article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of legal shareholding thresholds.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights – shares with suspended voting rights. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds provided by the company by-laws.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.

LAGARDERE SCA

Listing market : EURONEXT PARIS

Compartment : A

ISIN code: FR0000130213

French partnership limited by shares with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France

Telephone: + 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

Website: http://www.lagardere.com

