 

Xcel Energy 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2020 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

US Dial-In: 866-575-6539
International Dial-In: 400-120-9101
Conference ID: 9230440

The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:

http://www.xcelenergy.com
Under Company, select: Investor Relations

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on October 29 through 12:00 p.m. on November 1, Central Time.

Replay Numbers
 US Dial-In: 888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 9230440

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.



