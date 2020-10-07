 

Chairman of the Board of Directors will not seek re-election

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 7 October 2020
No. 18/2020

Lord Charles Allen of Kensington, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S since August 2013, has today informed the Board of Directors that he does not intend to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021 at which time he will have served on the Board for more than eight years.

Lord Allen of Kensington, Chairman of the Board of ISS A/S, said:  
“I have really enjoyed my time at ISS working with some very talented people, developing a clear strategy, with good governance and building a strong and diverse Board. I am confident that our recently appointed CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen together with the team will deliver for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.”

Henrik Poulsen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ISS A/S, said:
“On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Charles for his significant and dedicated efforts over many years. He has been a valued and respected Chairman and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

The timing of Lord Charles Allen of Kensington’s announcement gives the Board time to identify a successor and have an orderly handover, and an ad hoc Chairman selection committee has been established to identify the new Chairman of ISS. The recommended candidate is expected to be nominated for election at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. The ad hoc selection committee will be chaired by Deputy Chairman Henrik Poulsen.

Henrik Poulsen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ISS A/S, said:
“I became Deputy Chairman earlier this year with the intention of supporting ISS through a period of challenging circumstances and change. I am not a candidate for the Chairman role, but I intend to stay on as the Deputy Chairman and work with the new Chairman, the rest of the Board and Jacob Aarup-Andersen and his team to bring ISS onto a strong performance trajectory.”

About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 76.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056   
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734
ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513

