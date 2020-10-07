Date

2020 full year sales and results February 15th, 2021 – after market closing

Annual General Meeting April 9th, 2021

2021 first quarter sales May 5th, 2021 – after market closing

2021 half year results July 29th, 2021 – after market closing

2021 nine-month sales November 3th, 2021 – after market closing

The group’s information (financial statements, presentations to investors and press releases) is available in the « financial information » section of the company’s web site (www.vicat.com).

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete & Aggregates and Other Products & Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.740 billion in 2019. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005773/en/