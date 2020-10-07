Fifth Third Collaborates with NeighborWorks America to Prevent Foreclosures and Evictions

The Fifth Third Foundation today announced a collaboration with NeighborWorks America to support efforts addressing the impacts of COVID-19 in local communities across 18 NeighborWorks America network organizations located throughout Fifth Third’s 10-state footprint.

Byna Elliott, senior vice president and chief enterprise responsibility officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

The $600,000 collaboration, which will be funded through The Fifth Third Foundation’s COVID-19 relief, recovery and resiliency funds, will assist the network organizations’ efforts to prevent foreclosures and evictions; assist with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in communities; respond to critical needs; provide foreclosure and eviction mitigation and counseling; and financial coaching and emergency rental assistance for clients, as well as homeownership counseling and education.

“The pandemic has for many severely affected their ability to meet the basic human need of having shelter over their heads,” said Byna Elliott, senior vice president and chief enterprise responsibility officer, Fifth Third Bank. “These funds will help people stay in their homes and provide them with the necessary financial coaching to assist them in establishing stability.”

According to UC Berkley’s Terner Center for Housing, nearly 16.5 million renter households have at least one worker in an industry likely to be immediately affected by efforts to flatten the curve in the COVID-19 pandemic. That means nearly 50 million people who live in a renter household are likely experiencing immediate job or income losses. Persons of color and low-income households have been identified as the most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic.

“We are pleased to join forces with Fifth Third as we provide this vital support to our network organizations and increase their capacity to impact the communities they serve as people continue to endure the effects of the pandemic,” said John Santner, regional vice president, Midwest Region of NeighborWorks America. “The support from the Fifth Third Foundation will continue to help us in our mission of creating opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities here in the Midwest and in areas of our Southern Region.”