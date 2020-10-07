Tornator Oyj issues EUR 350 million green notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Tornator Oyj ("Tornator") issues senior secured green notes in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 350 million (the "Green Notes"). The Green Notes will mature on 14 October 2026 and carry a fixed annual interest of 1.25 per cent. The Green Notes were met with a significant investor demand both from the Nordics and Central-European investors. The issue date for the notes will be on 14 October 2020.

The Green Notes are secured by certain forest properties owned by Tornator which form a dynamic security pool that secures also Tornator's other secured indebtedness.

Tornator shall use the proceeds from the issue of the Green Notes, less the costs and expenses incurred by Tornator in connection with the issue of the Green Notes, in accordance with Tornator's Green Finance Framework, primarily for the refinancing of the EUR 250 million term loan which was drawn in December 2019 for the refinancing of Tornator’s previous secured bond loan at its maturity in December 2019. Tornator will publish an annual Green Finance Investor Letter on its website detailing all the projects financed under the Green Finance Framework, including their expected impacts as well as information about the allocation of Green Finance proceeds between new projects and refinancing. The Green Finance Investor Letter will be reviewed annually by Tornator's external auditor.

"The green bond highlights Tornator's commitment to sustainable forestry and climate responsibility", says Antti Siirtola, Tornator's Chief Financial Officer. "Responsible use of forests, consideration of environmental values and care for biodiversity are part of Tornator's everyday operations. Thus, obtaining green funding was a natural choice for us. The green bond is a continuation to the green bank loan financing agreed in the spring 2020. With these transactions, most of Tornator's debt financing is green."