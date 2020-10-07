 

Eutelsat Announces Successful 8-year Bond Issuance

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) today announced the successful issue by Eutelsat S.A., of 8-year senior unsecured bonds (the “Bonds”) for a total of €600 million.

Eutelsat has taken advantage of the current competitive market environment to raise long-term financing with an 8-year maturity on attractive terms. The transaction was well received by a diversified investor base, demonstrating the market’s confidence in Eutelsat’s long-term business model.

The Bonds will be issued at 99.619 per cent and will be redeemed at 100 per cent of their principal amount at maturity. They will have a coupon of 1.500 per cent per annum and will be cleared through Euroclear France, Clearstream and Euroclear. An application will be made for the Bonds to be listed on the Official List, and admitted to trading on the regulated market, of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Bonds will mature on 13 October 2028. Delivery and settlement are expected on 13 October 2020.

The Bonds will be used to fully redeem the €500 million principal amount bonds issued in June 2016 at a fixed rate of 1.125 per cent per annum and due June 2021, as well as for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds of the Bonds will be temporarily invested in short-term, low-risk, liquid investments until they are used for their stated purpose.

This transaction allows Eutelsat to extend its debt maturity profile at compelling conditions.

Global Coordinators: MUFG, Crédit Agricole CIB
Joint-bookrunners: Helaba, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, SMBC Nikko

About the Bonds:
Issuer: Eutelsat S.A.
Amount: €600 million
Coupon: 1.500 per cent
Maturity: 13 October 2028
Settlement Date: 13 October 2020
Market: Official List and Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service

