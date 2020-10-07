 

Burnaby residents and businesses gain access to the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 18:12  |  43   |   |   

TELUS crowned the fastest network in the world by Opensignal for Download Speed Experience. TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds clocked in at a global high of 75.8 mbps, significantly faster than the 2nd fastest country in the world South Korea’s 5G network average of 59 mbps1

By the 2020, Canadians in 50 communities will experience the fastest 5G network in Canada providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps2

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Oct 9, TELUS is expanding its next-generation 5G network to Burnaby, allowing businesses and residents to access the fastest network in Canada and the world, according to a recent industry report by UK-based Opensignal.

“This global recognition from Opensignal, in concert with our rapidly expanding next-generation 5G network, reinforces the TELUS team’s unparalleled commitment to providing Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team understands that having the fastest speeds on a global basis matters as it drives the innovation that enables the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector, supporting economic growth and job creation for our nation and in communities like Burnaby. It matters because it helps us answer society’s most pressing social challenges in health, education, agriculture and the environment, while improving economic equality in our digital world. As we continue to navigate the global health emergency, Canadians can be confident that our world-leading network, with its globally leading speed and expansive coverage, will keep them connected to what matters most.”

In Opensignal’s latest report, TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds were recorded at a global high of 75.8 mbps, which is significantly faster than South Korea’s average of 59 mbps on their 5G networks - a country that launched 5G nationally in 2019. Furthermore, a recent PCMag report shows that TELUS 4G LTE network speeds easily outpace 5G network speeds of the United States’ top carriers and other Canadian providers. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network. This wireless network leadership, and the investment and talented team that underpin it, drive our country’s innovation agenda and the resulting economic and social outcomes.

Seite 1 von 3
Telus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:28 Uhr
Surrey and White Rock residents and businesses gain access to the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS
18:07 Uhr
Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam residents and businesses gain access to the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS
05.10.20
TELUS Presents gives Optik TV and Pik TV customers access to hard-to-find shows from abroad
30.09.20
TELUS announces debt offering
23.09.20
TELUS International Named to Constellation ShortList for Customer Experience (CX) Operations Services: Global
23.09.20
TELUS International Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Customer Experience (CX) Operations Services: Global
23.09.20
Victoria residents and businesses can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS
23.09.20
Fort Saskatchewan residents and businesses can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS
23.09.20
Maple Ridge, New Westminster, and Pitt Meadows residents and businesses can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS
23.09.20
Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle residents and businesses can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS