UPD Holding Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Vital Behavioral Health Inc. and Launch a Substance Abuse Treatment and Sober Living Center in Kentucky

Vital was formed for the purpose of becoming a provider of Medicare and Medicaid eligible substance abuse treatments and therapies under the brand Vital Behavioral Health , as well as a provider of sober and transitional living accommodations under the brand Vital Sober Living .

RENO, Nev., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPD Holding Corp. (OTC: UPDC ) (the “Company” or “ UPDC ”) , a publicly traded holding company with concentrations in the specialty beverage and health and wellness industries, is pleased to announce that it entered into a letter of intent on October 6, 2020 (the “LOI”) to acquire Vital Behavioral Health Inc. , a Nevada corporation (“ Vital ”).

Vital’s flagship campus is located in Frankfort, Kentucky and includes multiple treatment and housing facilities that are fully walkable and within a 1,000 feet of a gym, grocery store, hair salon, vape shop, restaurants, municipal golf course, and city park with tennis courts, playgrounds, and a water park. Frankfort, the capitol city of Kentucky, is located in Franklin County and is the hub for governmental assistance programs in the state. Client outreach will include the surrounding counties and nearby metropolitan areas of Louisville and Lexington.

The Frankfort campus is operated by Vital’s two wholly owned subsidiaries, VBH Frankfort LLC and VSL Frankfort LLC, both Nevada limited liability companies. VBH Frankfort LLC (d/b/a Vital Behavioral Health of Frankfort) is in the pre-application process to become a licensed nonhospital-based outpatient alcohol and other drug treatment entity and intends to file its application with the State of Kentucky within the next 30 days. Approval of that license application is anticipated within 90 to 180 days from the application date. VSL Frankfort LLC (d/b/a Vital Sober Living of Frankfort) currently has 30 apartment and townhome style units with an approximate 90-bed capacity and flexible living space configurations and anticipates being move-in ready within the next 30 to 60 days.

“UPD has been involved in the health and wellness industry for several years, and we foresee a nationwide increase in demand for the services to be provided by Vital,” said Mark Conte, CEO of the Company. “As a result, we believe the acquisition of Vital will put us in a position to seize upon this critical opportunity and have a positive impact on the communities we intend to serve.”