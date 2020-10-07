 

Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced Packaging Technologies Market - TMR

- Oxygen scavengers technology becoming increasingly attractive among food and beverages manufacturers, advanced packaging technologies market to clock a CAGR value of 7.5% during 2018 – 2026

Packaging companies partner with technology companies to unveil smart embedded packaging solutions to enable packaged food companies prolong shelf life, North America and Europe are lucrative markets

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extensive research and development in food preservation approaches has paved way to numerous advanced packaging technologies. Packaged food manufacturers and retailers utilize these technologies not just to prolong the shelf life of food but also try new branding strategies. Oxygen scavengers are high on agenda of packaging companies since these have emerged as an advanced active packaging technology. This is important because oxygen is key to food degradation.

The global advanced packaging technologies market is anticipated to garner CAGR of 7.5% during 2018 – 2026.

Key Findings of Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

  • Of the various key technologies used, active packaging is anticipated to gather traction among consumers in advanced packaging technologies market
  • Of the various end users, food sector is a lucrative segment for stakeholders
  • Europe and North America present incredible revenue streams
  • Geographically Asia was the leading market in 2017

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

  • Attracted by numerous benefits of food preservation, a significant proportion of populations in developed regions are willing to pay higher price for advanced packaging technologies used.
  • A key driver for the expansion of the advanced packaging technologies market is the growing consumption of convenience foods around the world.
  • There is a pressing need to develop and adopt smart and active packaging materials that can help food retailers preserve the freshness of the contained food for longer period.
  • In addition, there is extensive demand for removal of residual oxygen in packaged food products, since oxygen is a key cause of food deterioration. In this regard, oxygen scavengers have gathered steam in recent years, thus expanding the avenue in the advanced packaging technologies market.
  • Further, there is an increasing trend of adopting food preservation method that can help food brands stand out from their peers at shelves. Advanced packaging technology is a key strategy in this regard.
  • A growing number of food brands are targeting consumers in developing regions.
  • The advanced packaging technologies market is also boosted by the demand for traceability technology and embedded technologies such as freshness indicators in food products.

