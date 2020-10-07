 

New Research by Royce Lingerie and Future Dreams Show that Incorrect Bra Post Breast Cancer Surgery Impedes Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a 60% plummet in UK breast cancer screenings, Royce Lingerie and breast cancer charity, Future Dreams, have supported patients receiving breast cancer treatment throughout lockdown by providing care packages containing a post-surgery bra; a crucial recovery component.  

Research suggests under 20% of women have been correctly fitted for a bra, and a staggering 80% wear one that is ill-fitting. Finding the right fit is challenging, especially for those who have undergone a mastectomy or reconstruction to relieve discomfort and boost healing.  

Trustee at Future Dreams, Sam Jacobs, commented: "This year has been incredibly trying for everyone, especially those facing a serious illness. We have provided 4,000 care packages to breast cancer patients and, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Royce Lingerie is donating a further 100 specialist post-surgery, wirefree bras. These specialist bras make a lot of difference to the physcial and mental recovery of patients."

Royce Lingerie recommends that patients be fitted for a post-surgery bra before an operation. If this is not possible due to isolation, Royce suggests arranging a fitting over the phone, where experts explain their products and offer guidance.

Patients should discuss any specific post-surgery bra requirements with their Breast Care Nurse,  including that the bra be wirefree, comfortable and supportive to provide gentle compression, support and breathability.

Getting fitted for the right bra reduces womens concerns about breast shape and improves confidence post-surgery.

Hannah Ford, Clinical Nurse Specialist in Breast Care at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow said: "We spend time with our patients, giving them advice, reassurance and answering questions about healing time and which post-surgery bra is best."

When choosing a post-surgery bra, Royce Lingerie advise looking for a secure, full-coverage shape, front-fastening with a deep under-band, deep centre and underarm edges to avoid irritating the surgery site. 

Francesca Fleming, Commercial Director for Royce Lingerie added: "Royce offers multiple post-surgery bras to see patients through recovery. Your breast cancer nurse will discuss the best bra to wear after your operation. It's best to wear a bra specifically designed for the immediate post-surgery period. 

"Our most popular choice is the Silver Post-Surgery Bra; it is wirefree, offers light compression, front-fasteners, Velcro straps and anti-bacterial, thermo-regulating X-STATIC silver fibre.

We are delighted to partner with Future Dreams to raise awareness for these brave women."

