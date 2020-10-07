GROUPE RENAULT Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
PRESS RELEASE
Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A.
Annual General Meeting
Boulogne-Billancourt, October 7, 2020 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Friday, April 23, 2021.
This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors that will convene this Annual General Meeting.
The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: www.group.renault.com
***
