 

GROUPE RENAULT Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A.
Annual General Meeting

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 7, 2020 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Friday, April 23, 2021.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors that will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: www.group.renault.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:


Frédéric Texier
frederic.texier@renault.com
Director of Corporate Communications
+33 1 76 84 33 67 / +33 6 10 78 49 20

Astrid de-Latude
astrid.de-latude@renault.com
Press Officer
+33 1 76 83 18 84 / +33 6 25 63 22 08


Renault Press: + 33 1 76 84 63 36
Website: Grouperenault.com
Follow us: @Groupe_Renault

