Arkema Has Successfully Placed Its Inaugural Green Bond

Today, Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully placed its first ever Green Bond, fully dedicated to the financing of its new world-scale plant in Singapore to manufacture 100% bio-based Rilsan polyamide 11. For a total amount of €300 million, this Green Bond has a maturity of 6 years and an annual coupon of 0.125%. The offering was more than 10 times oversubscribed.

By offering innovative solutions to its customers, notably in the field of lightweight materials, new energies and bio-based products, Arkema aims to generate responsible growth contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations.

With this unprecedented Green Bond, fully aligned with Arkema’s CSR policy, the Group is financing its new world-scale plant in Singapore, a major innovative and sustainable project at the heart of its organic growth strategy. This plant, scheduled to come on stream in 2022, is designed with state-of-the-art technology in order to maximize its efficiency and minimize its environmental impact, and will be dedicated to producing 100% bio-based amino 11 monomer and Rilsan polyamide 11 from castor oil, a renewable and sustainable feedstock.

Rilsan polyamide 11 is recognized worldwide for its superior properties and performance in very demanding applications, significantly contributing to the development of sustainable solutions in fast growing sectors, such as mobility and in particular new energy vehicles, 3D printing as well as consumer goods.

“Thanks to this Green Bond, Arkema gives investors the opportunity to contribute to the development of sustainable solutions in specialty materials, and confirms its leadership in terms of sustainability and innovation” said Virginie Delcroix, VP Sustainable Development.

Arkema’s Green Bond framework is aligned with the ICMA’s Green Bond Principles as set out in a Second Party Opinion provided by Vigeo Eiris, a leading independent ESG ratings agency.

The documentation related to this bond issuance is available on the Arkema website.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

