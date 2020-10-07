 

PRGX Helps Retailers Optimize Recovery Audit Programs to Maximize Profit Returns and Investment

Webinar offers strategies for retailers to expand audit scope, improve supplier management and accelerate audit timelines

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “Retail Best Practices for Optimizing your Recovery Audit Program,” is now available here.

Retailers are increasingly using rebates, promotions, discounts and loyalty programs to drive revenue and customer engagement. But it remains a challenge for retailers to track and account for each of these programs within their source-to-pay cycle. While overall sales may increase, valuable profit is left on the table unaccounted for.

PRGX’s “Retail Best Practices for Optimizing your Recovery Audit Program” webinar examines four key areas of a recovery audit and how finance professionals can optimize program performance, specifically:

  • Audit Guidelines and Framework: New standards for audit program procedures that maximize efficiency and returns;
  • The Audit Timeline: Strategies to accelerate retailers’ audit timeline and turnover schedules;
  • Supplier Management: How retailers can remove vendor friction and create collaborative, positive vendor relationships; and
  • Audit Expansion: Emerging audit concepts and processes to expand audit scope.

“Retailer merchandise recovery audits are a powerful tool for retailers to recapture lost profit and optimize source-to-pay performance,” said Alliston Duncan, Senior Audit Director for PRGX. “Our webinar helps retailers ensure they are maximizing the resources and time invested into their recovery audit program, and in turn, the dollars brought back to their bottom lines.”

The webinar, which was hosted on Sept. 24, 2020, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/retail-best-practices-for-optimizing-your-recovery-audit-program/.

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Hamilton
Arketi Group
jhamilton@arketi.com


