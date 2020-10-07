Saudi hosts Space Economy Leader Meeting - 20

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi Space Commission organized2020's first meeting of space agency leaders that belong to G20 countries. Themeeting, hosted by the G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of The InternationalConferences Program honoring the Saudi G20 Presidency year 2020, is titled SpaceEconomy Leader Meeting - 20. The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate astage on which influential countries (who foster the common vision of elevatingthe space sector) could collaborate on future and existing projects revolvingaround peaceful space exploration, space industry investment, and space scienceinnovation.His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Boardof Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, stressed the importance of thisfirst-of-its-kind meeting, which was initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Not only did the meeting serve as a platform on which cooperation takes place,but also was a forum through which the Kingdom's political, economic, andscientific commitments to peace and international development were underscored.The meeting was held virtually (via video broadcast) today, Wednesday, October7, 2020, and involved space agency leaders, the United Nations Office for OuterSpace Affairs (UNOOSA), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation andDevelopment (OECD), and a number of other organizations, consulting firms,economic entities and experts in the fields of space.The first Space Economy Leaders Meeting - 20 is expected to issue a finalstatement that will reveal recommendations to G20 Space Agency countries, all ofwhich are in line with the United Nations' "Space2030" agenda.Contact:BaqawiA@ssc.gov.saPhone Number: +966554222151Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148867/4727951OTS: Saudi Space Commission