Saudi hosts Space Economy Leader Meeting - 20
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.10.2020, 19:30 | 54 | 0 |
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi Space Commission organized
2020's first meeting of space agency leaders that belong to G20 countries. The
meeting, hosted by the G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of The International
Conferences Program honoring the Saudi G20 Presidency year 2020, is titled Space
Economy Leader Meeting - 20. The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate a
stage on which influential countries (who foster the common vision of elevating
the space sector) could collaborate on future and existing projects revolving
around peaceful space exploration, space industry investment, and space science
innovation.
His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Board
of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, stressed the importance of this
first-of-its-kind meeting, which was initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Not only did the meeting serve as a platform on which cooperation takes place,
but also was a forum through which the Kingdom's political, economic, and
scientific commitments to peace and international development were underscored.
The meeting was held virtually (via video broadcast) today, Wednesday, October
7, 2020, and involved space agency leaders, the United Nations Office for Outer
Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), and a number of other organizations, consulting firms,
economic entities and experts in the fields of space.
The first Space Economy Leaders Meeting - 20 is expected to issue a final
statement that will reveal recommendations to G20 Space Agency countries, all of
which are in line with the United Nations' "Space2030" agenda.
Contact:
BaqawiA@ssc.gov.sa
Phone Number: +966554222151
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148867/4727951
OTS: Saudi Space Commission
