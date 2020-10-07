 

Taubman Asia and Shinsegae Group Celebrate the Opening of Starfield Anseong in South Korea Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020   

The new Starfield Anseong, the second joint venture between Taubman Asia and Shinsegae Property, opened today in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. The one million square foot, modern shopping, entertainment and dining destination is Taubman Asia’s fourth successful development project. It will serve as the primary mall for Anseong, one of the fastest-growing areas of South Korea.

Starfield Anseong is nearly 100 percent leased, with over 90 percent of tenants open, and is expected to be fully occupied by year-end. The mall is anchored by Shinsegae Factory Store, E-Mart, Toy Kingdom and successful entertainment concepts, including Aquafield, Sports Monster and Megabox, an upscale cinema. Starfield Anseong also offers 280 of the most in-demand fashion, dining and entertainment concepts. In response to the global pandemic, the mall has implemented a wide variety of enhanced safety protocols in accordance with legal requirements.

“Starfield Anseong represents the best of the collective expertise of Shinsegae Property and Taubman Asia,” said Paul Wright, president, Taubman Asia. “We are pleased to offer this impressive assortment of retail, dining and entertainment experiences to customers in Gyeonggi.”

“Starfield Anseong will serve customers in the southern region of Gyeonggi and will meet the high expectations of the local residents following the successful opening of Starfield Hanam and Starfield Goyang,” said Young-rok Lim, president, Shinsegae Property. “With a high priority on customer safety, we are certain our customers will experience a true shopping theme park previously unseen anywhere in the region. Starfield Anseong’s diverse offerings such as children’s education, entertainment and food and beverage facilities, which have proven popular in other Starfield facilities, have been strengthened and together with other popular brands making their regional debuts, are all gathered in one place.”

