 

DGAP-News TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully concluded first virtual general meeting, announces dividend of EUR 0.96 per share and successful disposals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2020, 19:55  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully concluded first virtual general meeting, announces dividend of EUR 0.96 per share and successful disposals

07.10.2020 / 19:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

TLG IMMOBILIEN SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED FIRST VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING, ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.96 PER SHARE AND SUCCESSFUL DISPOSALS


Berlin, 7 October 2020 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4, the "Company" or "TLG") successfully concluded its first virtual general meeting and all items on the agenda have been accepted by its shareholders, including the distribution of a dividend of €0.96 per share.

Following its successful disposal strategy of selling non-core properties and thus increasing the focus on core assets of mainly offices in top German cities, TLG signed further disposals of retail properties located in various locations across Germany at a price of approx. €45 million and above book value. This concludes the year-to-date signed disposals to approx. €630 million of primarily retail properties sold above book value. The freed-up funds and resources strengthen the Company's liquidity and capital structure.

The results of the general meeting are published on the Company's website under the following link: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/5000/hauptver-_br-_sammlung.htm ...

Contact
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE

About the Company
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.


07.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139525

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139525  07.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139525&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTLG Immobilien Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: TLG Immobilien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED REVENUE IN Q3 2020
Wichtige Personalie: Freeman Gold Corp. verstärkt das Management Board mit zwei exzellenten Fachleuten!
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG raises guidance for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 2020 results.
DGAP-Adhoc: AutoBank AG: ABSICHTSVEREINBARUNGEN (LETTERS OF INTENT) FÜR KAPITALERHÖHUNG BZW ZEICHNUNG VON ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Behrens AG erhält Finanzmittel des Landes Schleswig-Holstein zur ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Mit „New ADLER' zurück auf profitablen Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to ...
DGAP-News: Following record construction time: AKASOL AG moves into new headquarters in Darmstadt as planned ...
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Program ...
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (deutsch)
14.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt TLG Immobilien auf 'Buy' - Ziel 22,70 Euro
14.09.20
JEFFERIES stuft TLG Immobilien auf 'Buy'
08.09.20
AROUNDTOWN IM FOKUS: Corona-Krise belastet Hotel-Immobilien

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:46 Uhr
517
TLG Immobilien