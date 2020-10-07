TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully concluded first virtual general meeting, announces dividend of EUR 0.96 per share and successful disposals

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Berlin, 7 October 2020 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4, the "Company" or "TLG") successfully concluded its first virtual general meeting and all items on the agenda have been accepted by its shareholders, including the distribution of a dividend of €0.96 per share.

Following its successful disposal strategy of selling non-core properties and thus increasing the focus on core assets of mainly offices in top German cities, TLG signed further disposals of retail properties located in various locations across Germany at a price of approx. €45 million and above book value. This concludes the year-to-date signed disposals to approx. €630 million of primarily retail properties sold above book value. The freed-up funds and resources strengthen the Company's liquidity and capital structure.

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

