 

Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, Highlights Global Partner Expansion

07.10.2020, 20:00  |  35   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Okta Showcase, announced Customer Identity and Okta Access Gateway Specializations within Okta Partner Connect. The two new areas of focus coincide with considerable global partner momentum for the company, which has seen an over 400 percent increase in the global channel partner ecosystem in the last two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for organizations around the world. With millions of people working remotely, companies need to ensure connectivity and security for employees and customers alike. Okta Access Gateway solves the hybrid IT access problem for enterprises, connecting on-premises legacy and custom-built applications to the Okta Identity Cloud to enable workforces to easily access every application through a centralized identity provider. With the new challenges presented by COVID-19 across industries, providing a digital customer experience through a reliable Customer Identity and Access Management service is more critical than ever before. By focusing on these two strategic areas of emphasis for global organizations, Okta is empowering partners to deliver holistic identity solutions while solving the highest priority issues for organizations today.

“The shift to remote work has made identity an indispensable component of running a successful business, and customers need a full solution, working with one trusted partner advisor,” said Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Okta. “Our new Services Delivery Specializations are focused on key products, enabling our global partner ecosystem to solve multiple customer challenges at once. This helps our joint customers while at the same time providing our partners the opportunity to build an identity practice with a recurring revenue stream around Services Delivery.”

Services Delivery partners are especially critical to the world’s largest organizations, providing ongoing value post-implementation. The two new Specializations are specifically designed for Services Delivery partners, and represent two rapidly growing areas of Okta’s business. Services Delivery partners who achieve these new Specializations have met Training and Certification as well as deployment requirements. They have a number of specifically certified and trained resources as well as proven success implementing Okta Access Gateway and Customer Identity and Access Management projects. Okta continues to be committed to helping partners build out their Services Delivery capabilities by further developing Specializations, along with providing other offerings, such as Okta Training at no cost, Okta Delivery Assurance, and Advisory Services.

