 

ISG to Publish Report Evaluating Providers of Insurance BPO Platforms and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 20:00  |  29   |   |   

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens report will look at how providers are responding to insurer demand for customer-centric transformation

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of technology-related services and platforms targeting the insurance industry.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Insurance BPO Services and Platform Solutions, scheduled to be released in January. The report will cover providers of both platforms and services in the insurance BPO industry, with a separate section for each type of provider.

The insurance outsourcing market is changing, said Paul Schreiner, a partner in the insurance practice at ISG. “Today, outsourcing insurance operations is no longer limited to just backend services,” he said. “Instead, insurers seek to partner with providers to transform and grow their businesses, increase relevance with new customer groups and remain competitive in today’s digitally oriented world.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 platform and service providers in the insurance space. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical insurance company is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Life and retirement insurance BPO services, covering outsourcing services, including consulting, technology enablement, policy administration systems and managed services for life insurance, annuities and supplemental benefits products.
  • Property and casualty insurance BPO services, including consulting, technology enablement and managed services across coverage areas that include auto, theft, property and natural catastrophes.
  • BPaaS/TPA insurance services, a type of business process outsourcing that encompasses the policy administration system (PAS), the ongoing technology support of the PAS, and the business processing support of insurance products. BPaaS providers, most of them licensed third-party administrators (TPAs), typically leverage internet-based, often-automated technologies that enable them to operate on a pay-per-policy service model.
  • Life and retirement insurance platforms, typically API-enabled applications hosted in the cloud targeting insurers that sell individual and group policies, encompassing life, annuity, supplemental or voluntary benefits, retirement and pension products.
  • Property and casualty insurance platforms that allow insurers to execute business functions across the insurance lifecycle from quote to claim, in a scalable and flexible manner. This segment targets insurers that sell policies to individuals (home, auto and umbrella) and businesses (commercial auto, liability, property and workers compensation insurance).

The report will cover the global and U.S. insurance services and platforms markets. ISG analysts Peggy Bresnick Kendler, Dennis Winkler and Nanda Rajgopal will serve as authors of the report. An archetype report, evaluating BPO service providers based on specific buyer types, will also be published as part of this study.

Seite 1 von 2
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:59 Uhr
Global Enterprises Embrace SaaS for its Intelligent Tools
01.10.20
No More Empty Aisles: ISG to Address Digital Supply Chain on Zensar Webinar
30.09.20
Agility Key to Post-Pandemic Recovery, ISG Experts Say
28.09.20
U.S. Enterprises Adopt Containers in Cloud Native Computing
24.09.20
ISG to Release Report Examining Digital Services in Healthcare, Life Sciences
23.09.20
Business Leaders to Discuss Future of Intelligent Automation at ISG Automation Summit
21.09.20
ISG to Address IT Budget Drivers for Consumer Businesses on UST Global Webinar
21.09.20
ISG Partners with Rainbird to Help Enterprises Automate Complex Decision-Making
18.09.20
Enterprises Turn to SDN to Reduce Costs, Better Serve Customers
16.09.20
ISG Smartalks Webinar to Look at How Neuroscience and Technology Can Boost Cybersecurity