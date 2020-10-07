ISG to Publish Report Evaluating Providers of Insurance BPO Platforms and Services

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Insurance BPO Services and Platform Solutions, scheduled to be released in January. The report will cover providers of both platforms and services in the insurance BPO industry, with a separate section for each type of provider.

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens report will look at how providers are responding to insurer demand for customer-centric transformation

The insurance outsourcing market is changing, said Paul Schreiner, a partner in the insurance practice at ISG. “Today, outsourcing insurance operations is no longer limited to just backend services,” he said. “Instead, insurers seek to partner with providers to transform and grow their businesses, increase relevance with new customer groups and remain competitive in today’s digitally oriented world.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 platform and service providers in the insurance space. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical insurance company is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

Life and retirement insurance BPO services, covering outsourcing services, including consulting, technology enablement, policy administration systems and managed services for life insurance, annuities and supplemental benefits products.

Property and casualty insurance BPO services, including consulting, technology enablement and managed services across coverage areas that include auto, theft, property and natural catastrophes.

BPaaS/TPA insurance services, a type of business process outsourcing that encompasses the policy administration system (PAS), the ongoing technology support of the PAS, and the business processing support of insurance products. BPaaS providers, most of them licensed third-party administrators (TPAs), typically leverage internet-based, often-automated technologies that enable them to operate on a pay-per-policy service model.

Life and retirement insurance platforms, typically API-enabled applications hosted in the cloud targeting insurers that sell individual and group policies, encompassing life, annuity, supplemental or voluntary benefits, retirement and pension products.

Property and casualty insurance platforms that allow insurers to execute business functions across the insurance lifecycle from quote to claim, in a scalable and flexible manner. This segment targets insurers that sell policies to individuals (home, auto and umbrella) and businesses (commercial auto, liability, property and workers compensation insurance).

The report will cover the global and U.S. insurance services and platforms markets. ISG analysts Peggy Bresnick Kendler, Dennis Winkler and Nanda Rajgopal will serve as authors of the report. An archetype report, evaluating BPO service providers based on specific buyer types, will also be published as part of this study.