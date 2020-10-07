 

Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Ray Crook as Vice President and Senior Credit Officer

Heritage Southeast Bank announced today that it has hired Ray Crook as Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. In his role, Ray will support credit and analysis functions at the bank. His responsibilities include crafting and maintaining loan policy as well as ensuring compliance to credit administration activities which extend to loan documentation, structuring, underwriting, and approvals.

In his almost 20-year banking career, Ray has worked in a variety of lending and risk management roles of increasing responsibility and scope at banks throughout Georgia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Emmanuel College.

“We’re pleased to have Ray join our team,” said Paul Hoerig, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit and Risk Officer of Heritage Southeast Bank. “His lending and analysis knowledge along with proven leadership skills will help us serve customers’ lending needs at all of our Partner Banks.”

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and Heritage Southeast Bank:
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 26 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

