 

Communiqué - Orange prices its 700 million euro, undated, 8-year non-call, deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes

07.10.2020, 20:10   

Press release
Paris, 7 October 2020

Not for distribution in the United States of America

Orange prices its 700 million euro, undated, 8-year non-call, deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes

Orange S.A. successfully priced its issuance of €700,000,000 undated 8 year non-call deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes with a fixed coupon of 1.75% until the first call date.

The new notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. It is also expected that rating agencies assign the New Notes a rating of Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/ S&P) and an equity content of 50%.

The Company launched a tender offer to partially repurchase certain of its outstanding undated deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes:

- €1,000,000,000 Undated 7 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 1 October 2021 (of which €500,000,000 is currently outstanding) (ISIN XS1115490523)

- £650,000,000 Undated 8 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 7 February 2022 (ISIN XS1028597315)

- and £600,000,000 Undated 7 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 1 April 2023 (ISIN XS1115502988).

The maximum acceptance amount of the Tender Offer is expected to be equal to the principal amount of the New Notes.

The purpose of the tender offer and the issuance of new notes is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's hybrid portfolio. The funds resulting from the issuance of the New Notes will in particular be used to finance the partial repurchase of the Existing Notes.

 

Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer or the issuance of New Notes in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.
Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person.

Disclaimer

