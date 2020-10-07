Communiqué - Orange prices its 700 million euro, undated, 8-year non-call, deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes

Orange S.A. successfully priced its issuance of €700,000,000 undated 8 year non-call deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes with a fixed coupon of 1.75% until the first call date.

The new notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. It is also expected that rating agencies assign the New Notes a rating of Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/ S&P) and an equity content of 50%.

The Company launched a tender offer to partially repurchase certain of its outstanding undated deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes:

- €1,000,000,000 Undated 7 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 1 October 2021 (of which €500,000,000 is currently outstanding) (ISIN XS1115490523)

- £650,000,000 Undated 8 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 7 February 2022 (ISIN XS1028597315)

- and £600,000,000 Undated 7 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 1 April 2023 (ISIN XS1115502988).

The maximum acceptance amount of the Tender Offer is expected to be equal to the principal amount of the New Notes.

The purpose of the tender offer and the issuance of new notes is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's hybrid portfolio. The funds resulting from the issuance of the New Notes will in particular be used to finance the partial repurchase of the Existing Notes.

