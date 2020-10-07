 

Acadia Healthcare and “Bedlam” Filmmaker Lead Mental Health Panel Discussion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 20:34  |  11   |   |   

Thought leaders and policy advocates come together during Mental Health Awareness Week

Franklin, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Mental Health Awareness Week October 4-10, Acadia Healthcare is proud to partner with Dr. Kenneth Rosenberg, the director and producer of the PBS documentary “Bedlam,” to facilitate a panel discussion featuring key thought leaders and policy advocates in the behavioral healthcare industry.

The panel discussion will be streamed via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Dr. Rosenberg’s documentary tells the story of people across Los Angeles County who are suffering from severe mental illness, including his own family. The panel discussion will focus on his work, along with topics related to the state of mental health in the United States.

Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D., chief medical officer of Acadia Healthcare, will moderate the conversation. He will be joined by Kevin Sevarino, M.D., Ph.D., president of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, and former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy.

“This critical conversation is intended to shine a light on the many challenges Americans who have severe mental illnesses are facing,” said Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D., chief medical officer of Acadia Healthcare. “Raising awareness of how mental health disorders are affecting a staggering number of people across the United States is a major step toward decreasing mental health stigma and getting people the help they deserve.”

The panel will discuss:

  • The state of mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • Barriers to accessing behavioral healthcare services
  • Stigmas associated with severe mental illnesses
  • Improvements to mental health support in the criminal justice system
  • Behavioral health resources that are currently available to those in need

To learn more about the event or the panelists, click here.

About Acadia Healthcare 

Acadia Healthcare is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction treatment services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics. 

For more information about Acadia Healthcare, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com

About “Bedlam”

Psychiatrist and documentarian Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, M.D., tells the stories of people across Los Angeles County who are suffering from severe mental illnesses. Shot over the course of five years, the PBS documentary “Bedlam” takes viewers inside a psychiatric emergency department, a jail that houses people who are struggling with mental health concerns, inside people’s homes, and into homeless encampments, where many people are directly impacted by various mental health conditions. Dr. Rosenberg also interviews experts, activists, individuals living with various mental health concerns, and their families. To learn more about “Bedlam,” visit https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/bedlam/ or check out the book Bedlam: An Intimate Journey Into America's Mental Health Crisis, now available through Penguin Random House. You can also stream “Bedlam” for free during the month of October via PBS.org. 

CONTACT: Julie Hammond, TPS Marketing Manager
ACADIA HEALTHCARE
(847) 848-4130
Julie.Hammond@acadiahealthcare.com

Acadia Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Acadia Healthcare Announces Pricing of $475 Million Senior Notes Due 2029
29.09.20
Acadia Healthcare Provides an Update on the U.K. Sale Process
29.09.20
Acadia Healthcare Announces Launch of $475 Million Senior Notes Offering