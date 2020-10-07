 

American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Hurricane Delta

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, American National strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs.

If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

  1. Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required.
  2. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register.
  3. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860.
  4. Email: Claims@AmericanNational.com

Stay alert, stay safe:

Refer to the National Hurricane Center at www.nhc.noaa.gov for hurricane preparedness, weather tracking and additional updates.

Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property, follow your disaster plan and heed all storm warnings.

For more information on how to protect your property and loved ones, visit www.pciaa.net > Hurricane Delta.

About American National

American National is a family of companies. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National’s website at www.AmericanNational.com. 

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Executive Vice President–Chief Claims Officer
417.887.4990, Ext. 2199
jeff.mills@americannational.com



