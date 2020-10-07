 

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after the stock market closes. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The third quarter 2020 earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For seven years in a row.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $33.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

