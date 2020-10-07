The Trade Desk Appoints Jay Grant as Chief Legal Officer

Grant has more than 20 years of legal experience with media and digital organizations, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Univision Communications Inc.’s (UCI) Digital and News divisions. Prior to that, Grant was Executive Vice President and General Counsel for UCI’s English language media division, Fusion Media Group, home to digital publishing and cable network brands such as Deadspin, the Onion, Univision Digital and Univision Music. In these roles, Grant advised senior management on strategic partnerships, new ventures and content acquisition and distribution deals. Grant started his career in private practice at the law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced the appointment of Jay Grant as Chief Legal Officer. Grant will report to Jeff Green, The Trade Desk’s Co-founder and CEO, and will be based in the company’s New York office.

“It’s incredible to think about the amazing talent we’ve attracted to The Trade Desk and its leadership team, and Jay is no exception,” said Green. “As The Trade Desk continues to grow, and as we scale our business globally, Jay will play a critical role in helping us navigate complex legal issues with his deep legal, business and operational experience. We are thrilled to add his expertise to our team.”

“The advertising industry is at a pivotal point right now. Trends we thought would play out over several years have been compressed into in a matter of months,” said Grant. “The Trade Desk is at the forefront of much of the innovation that’s driving these shifts, and I could not be more excited to be joining the team at this important time.”

Grant received his J.D. from the University of California Berkeley Law, and an M.B.A with specializations in strategy, entertainment, media, technology and corporate finance from New York University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree cum laude in government from Harvard University.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

