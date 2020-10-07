 

The Trade Desk Appoints Jay Grant as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 21:00  |  47   |   |   

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced the appointment of Jay Grant as Chief Legal Officer. Grant will report to Jeff Green, The Trade Desk’s Co-founder and CEO, and will be based in the company’s New York office.

Grant has more than 20 years of legal experience with media and digital organizations, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Univision Communications Inc.’s (UCI) Digital and News divisions. Prior to that, Grant was Executive Vice President and General Counsel for UCI’s English language media division, Fusion Media Group, home to digital publishing and cable network brands such as Deadspin, the Onion, Univision Digital and Univision Music. In these roles, Grant advised senior management on strategic partnerships, new ventures and content acquisition and distribution deals. Grant started his career in private practice at the law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

“It’s incredible to think about the amazing talent we’ve attracted to The Trade Desk and its leadership team, and Jay is no exception,” said Green. “As The Trade Desk continues to grow, and as we scale our business globally, Jay will play a critical role in helping us navigate complex legal issues with his deep legal, business and operational experience. We are thrilled to add his expertise to our team.”

“The advertising industry is at a pivotal point right now. Trends we thought would play out over several years have been compressed into in a matter of months,” said Grant. “The Trade Desk is at the forefront of much of the innovation that’s driving these shifts, and I could not be more excited to be joining the team at this important time.”

Grant received his J.D. from the University of California Berkeley Law, and an M.B.A with specializations in strategy, entertainment, media, technology and corporate finance from New York University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree cum laude in government from Harvard University.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The Trade Desk Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Add Third-Line Cohort to Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial; Opens Study to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:31 Uhr
The Trade Desk steigt 38,5 % in 25 Tagen! Aktie jetzt zu teuer?
06.10.20
Vom Milliarden-Markt digitale Werbung profitieren: Pinterest & The Trade Desk
15.09.20
Pinterest oder The Trade Desk? In diese Aktie werde ich jetzt weitere 1.000 € investieren!
11.09.20
Hast du 3.000 Euro? Der Kauf dieser 3 Aktien könnte dich reich machen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
126
The Trade Desk (TTD) - die Werbeplattform der Zukunft?