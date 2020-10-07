New Veeva Clinical Network Applications Connect Sponsors, Sites, and Patients to Accelerate Clinical Trials

“Paper and manual processes are slowing trial execution and impacting the patient experience,” said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Vault R&D. “By bringing together the growing community of research sites using Veeva SiteVault with the many sponsors leveraging the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite , we aim to accelerate the move to paperless and patient-centric clinical trials. Veeva Clinical Network will enable faster studies and make it easier for patients to participate in trials.”

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the first two applications built on the Veeva Clinical Network, the industry’s only solution that links sponsors, clinical research sites, and patients for paperless, patient-centric trials. Veeva Site Connect connects sponsors and clinical research sites to enable paperless information exchange throughout a trial. With Veeva eConsent, clinical researchers can digitize the consent process with patients and review boards, while delivering transparency to sponsors.

Veeva Site Connect Now Available to Automate Information Sharing

Veeva Site Connect transforms information sharing between sites and sponsors from manual, paper-based transfers to an automated, digital exchange. By linking site operations on Veeva SiteVault to sponsor operations on Vault Clinical, key clinical trial processes are more efficient, including startup document exchange, safety letter distribution, site payment letters, and study closeout transfers. Automating information exchange improves site engagement and satisfaction, while allowing sites to focus more on patient care.

“Manually maintaining trial information and limited visibility into key study documents results in a lot of duplicate effort across sponsors and sites,” said Peter Sallstig, global head development division, senior vice president & corporate officer at Santen, a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology with products now reaching patients in over 60 countries. “Veeva Site Connect enables us to automatically link content between Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva SiteVault for real-time document management, more efficient collaboration, and better execution.”

Veeva Site Connect is available today, with early adopters including a top 20 pharmaceutical company, a top 10 medical device company, and a leading research hospital.

Veeva eConsent to Make Patient Participation Easier in Clinical Trials

Veeva eConsent is a free solution for sites and patients that transforms the current paper-based consent process into a digital creation, approval, and exchange process. Sites can use Veeva eConsent to tailor sponsor-provided consents to the requirements of their ethics boards. The approved consent is then delivered to a patient’s mobile device for their consent, while providing sponsors visibility throughout the process.