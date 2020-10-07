 

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, has been selected to provide voice-enabled remote control units to Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communication companies with 11 million customers in six European countries, for its new environmentally friendly set-top box.

Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Remotes for Liberty Global’s New Environmentally Friendly Set-Top Box (Photo: Business Wire)

The BLE voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI chip technology, which enables longer battery life, with automated setup and control through UEI’s QuickSet platform, which provides an unmatched cloud-based solution for simplifying universal entertainment and smart home control.

The remote is designed to improve the customer experience by using voice recognition technology to search for content on Liberty Global’s RDK-based Horizon 4 platform which offers access to live TV, on-demand content and OTT apps.

In August 2020, Liberty Global introduced the compact 4K Mini TV Box, which is made from 35% recycled plastic and reduces energy consumption by 77% compared to its previous set-top boxes. The 4K Mini TV Box, the company’s first all-IP device, is powered by Liberty Global’s next generation TV platform, Horizon 4.

The 4K Mini TV Box is currently available for customers of Liberty’s UPC Poland, the country’s largest cable provider. The set-top box will be introduced in Liberty Global’s other markets in 2021.

“We have a solid and collaborative relationship with UEI with a shared commitment to quality and sustainability,” said Pieter Vervoort, Vice President, Entertainment Products at Liberty Global.

UEI has implemented several sustainability initiatives in its development, supply chain and manufacturing processes, including remanufacturing remote controls, using recycled materials and developing more energy efficient products.

“We are pleased and proud to be selected for this project as it allows us to be at our best, providing an extremely easy-to-use control solution in a durable, sustainable way,” said Menno Koopmans, UEI’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. “Building upon our long-term partnership, we are thrilled to deliver another piece of cutting-edge, voice-enabled control technology to Liberty Global.”

UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for over three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform. Since 2015, UEI has shipped over 100 million of its voice-enabled remote controls to customers around the world.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release including the BLE voice enabled remote control, and UEI’s proprietary chip and QuickSet technologies; the continued penetration and growth of the Liberty Global Horizon 4 platform and 4K Mini TV Box, and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

