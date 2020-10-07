Jeff Constable Joins Korn Ferry

Constable joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he was a partner and core member of the financial officer and financial services practices. With broad experience across numerous sectors, he has substantial experience working with clients across the financial services and insurance markets. Constable has advised public and private, large cap and middle-market clients in their searches for chief financial officers, board directors, and other senior leaders.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Jeff Constable has joined the firm as senior leader and Global Co-head of the firm’s Financial Officers practice.

Beyond his core executive search work, Constable has experience working closely with corporate boards, investment firms, and family offices that are undergoing leadership transitions and succession planning processes within their organizations.

“Jeff has worked with clients across the financial services industry, with particular depth in insurance, family offices and consumer financial services companies. He has deep recruiting experience and advises clients on a range of talent and leadership issues, including succession planning, internal talent assessment, and talent-culture alignment,” said Doug Charles, president, North America, Korn Ferry. “His experience will greatly benefit our clients, and we’re thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Korn Ferry team.”

Constable holds a degree in mathematics from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

