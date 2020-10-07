Freddie Mac Prices $973 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F87

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $973 million in K Certificates (K-F87 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about October 16, 2020. The K-F87 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.



K-F87 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.