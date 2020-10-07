 

Freddie Mac Prices $973 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F87

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020   

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $973 million in K Certificates (K-F87 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about October 16, 2020. The K-F87 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F87 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.

K-F87 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average
Life (Years) 		Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price
AL $583.256 9.48 35 1 mo LIBOR + 35 100.000
AS $390.000 9.48 35 30-day SOFR avg + 35 100.000
X Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Related Links

The K-F87 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F87 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF87 Mortgage Trust (KF87 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF87 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F87 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

