 

Verizon Response Hurricane Delta

What you need to know:

  • As Hurricane Delta heads towards the Gulf Coast, our emergency response teams are busy making sure residents, visitors and first responders can stay connected during and after the storm
  • If you live in an area that will be affected by Hurricane Delta, now is the time to make sure you know your weather plan and are making sure you and your family are prepared

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We’re ready to keep our network running

In preparation for Hurricane Delta, the Verizon network team has been busily readying the network to provide reliable, dependable communications before, during and after the storm. When hurricanes like Delta hit, power outages are commonplace. Verizon has backup power in the form of batteries and generators at our cell sites and network facilities so that even if commercial power is lost, our network can continue to run. We have pre-arranged for ongoing fuel deliveries to the generators so if commercial power is out for a long period, we are able to keep customers and first responders connected to the people and resources they need.

Extreme weather events can also damage fiber optic cables, which carry data and are an essential part of keeping our wireless network running. Despite having duplicate fiber paths for redundancy, fiber can be damaged in multiple places due to sustained winds, a storm surge or even manual cuts during storm recovery work, impacting communications. To respond to that circumstance, we have a fleet of satellite enabled portable equipment that can serve as a temporary alternative to fiber and can aid in the restoration of service in critical areas.

Having recently responded to impacts from Hurricanes Laura and Sally, the network team has quickly performed maintenance on Verizon’s fleet of mobile assets - such as mobile cell sites and satellite links - and deployed those assets just outside of the predicted storm impact zone for quick mobility after the storm rolls through. With attention to health concerns during the ongoing pandemic, the network Emergency Operation Center has been activated with many functions virtualized to make it easier for our engineers working on network repairs and deploying mobile assets to remain socially distanced. We have also arranged for individual portable housing units for mission critical network engineers in the field.

14:00 Uhr
Verizon Business and Cisco Bringing 5G-Enabled, MEC Solutions to Sports and Entertainment Venues
06.10.20
Clinton Foundation and Verizon partner to promote student social impact innovation
06.10.20
Verizon enhances communications for first responders with Push-to-Talk Responder
06.10.20
Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center
06.10.20
Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Payment Data Secure
05.10.20
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes
05.10.20
Verizon announces early participation results of its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
02.10.20
Roxanne S. Austin Elected to Verizon Board of Directors
01.10.20
Verizon pledges another $250,000 of support for PFLAG

Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN