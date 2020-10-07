 

Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re Style 2020 Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 22:00  |  24   |   |   

- Hyundai launches Re:Style 2020 fashion collection upcycling discarded materials from automotive manufacturing and scrapping into fashionable products

- Six sustainably-minded designers work with Hyundai Motor to create jewelry, jumpsuits, work vests, bags and various other clothing

- Sales of the fashion products begin on Oct. 13 at London's Selfridges pop-up store and Selfridges online store

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announces the launch of Re:Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion by upcycling discarded materials from the automotive manufacturing and scrapping process into marketable products in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8786751-hyundai-launches-re-style-2020-fashion-collection/

Building on the success of its predecessor in 2019, the Re:Style 2020 capsule fashion collection has been created in partnership with renowned trendy fashion brands Alighieri, E.L.V. DENIM, Public School, pushBUTTON, Richard Quinn and Rosie Assoulin.These forward-thinking partners were selected as they share Hyundai's vision of finding more sustainable ways to create the products we love. Each one is joining in Hyundai's goal to collaborate across industries to drive innovation in sustainable design and lifestyle.

Hyundai Motor unveils the collection digitally to ensure the safety of people amid the global pandemic. The pieces are revealed on Hyundai's social media channels, as well as those of Selfridges and the participating brands from October 8.

Featuring a variety of products such as jewelry, jumpsuits, working vests, bags and various other clothing made with discarded materials from the automobile production and scrapping process, the event will kick-start sales on October 13 exclusively at London's Selfridges pop-up store and the Selfridges online store. The event will be also aligned with Project Earth, a symbolically sustainable campaign operated by Selfridges, a UK-based chain of high-end department stores and an online retailer. The sales will raise funds for the British Fashion Council's Institute of Positive Fashion. The IPF aims to create an industry blueprint by bringing together expertise from different areas to help brands in the industry navigate an often confusing to understand topic and kick-start a much-needed comprehensive step-change. It is informed by research, expert opinion, industry insights and the significant industry experience of individual businesses and organisations.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to ...
Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care
Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+
Getac's next generation V110 laptop delivers best-in-class functionality and rugged reliability for ...
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Radiation Dose Management Market to Reach USD 505.3 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 12.6%: Emergen Research
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease