SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announces the launch of Re:Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion by upcycling discarded materials from the automotive manufacturing and scrapping process into marketable products in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design.

Building on the success of its predecessor in 2019, the Re:Style 2020 capsule fashion collection has been created in partnership with renowned trendy fashion brands Alighieri, E.L.V. DENIM, Public School, pushBUTTON, Richard Quinn and Rosie Assoulin.These forward-thinking partners were selected as they share Hyundai's vision of finding more sustainable ways to create the products we love. Each one is joining in Hyundai's goal to collaborate across industries to drive innovation in sustainable design and lifestyle.

Hyundai Motor unveils the collection digitally to ensure the safety of people amid the global pandemic. The pieces are revealed on Hyundai's social media channels, as well as those of Selfridges and the participating brands from October 8.

Featuring a variety of products such as jewelry, jumpsuits, working vests, bags and various other clothing made with discarded materials from the automobile production and scrapping process, the event will kick-start sales on October 13 exclusively at London's Selfridges pop-up store and the Selfridges online store. The event will be also aligned with Project Earth, a symbolically sustainable campaign operated by Selfridges, a UK-based chain of high-end department stores and an online retailer. The sales will raise funds for the British Fashion Council's Institute of Positive Fashion. The IPF aims to create an industry blueprint by bringing together expertise from different areas to help brands in the industry navigate an often confusing to understand topic and kick-start a much-needed comprehensive step-change. It is informed by research, expert opinion, industry insights and the significant industry experience of individual businesses and organisations.