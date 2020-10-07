 

BrightView Acquires Commercial Tree Care, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 22:00  |  14   |   |   

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Commercial Tree Care, Inc. (CTC), a full-service tree care company based in San Jose, Calif. The purchase of CTC followed the sale of BrightView Tree Company to Devil Mountain Nursery of San Ramon, Calif. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, CTC is a full-service tree care provider specializing in pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, cabling, bracing, fertility treatment, pest and disease control, install and transplant, forestry fire fighting and timber harvesting. The company also consults for development, appraisal, maintenance plans and overall site evaluation.

“The acquisition of Commercial Tree strengthens BrightView’s Maintenance operations in Northern California and positions us to be the foremost tree care service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said President and CEO Andrew Masterman. “The acquisition of CTC followed the sale of BrightView Tree Company, a tree nursery division that typically generated between $25 million and $30 million in revenue. Redeploying assets from our Development segment to our Maintenance segment is consistent with our overall strategic growth plan.”

CTC President Todd Huffman said, “I believe that Commercial Tree Care shares much in common with BrightView and this transaction provides a solid foundation in which to continue our growth in the greater Bay Area. Jointly, we look to leverage strong safety practices, state-of-the art equipment and our talented teams to continue to serve our client base. My team and I are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Huffman, along with his senior leadership team, will remain with BrightView and continue to run the day-to-day operation of the business.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding results of operations from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction, including revenue, growth and synergistic opportunities; BrightView may be unable to successfully implement integration strategies; results of operations may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightView’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

BrightView Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Total joins the Sea Cargo Charter, as Industry Giants Commit to Transparent Reporting of Shipping ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
BrightView Acquires Commercial Landscape Firm All Commercial Landscape Services