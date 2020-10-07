Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 888-204-4368 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 323-994-2093 (for international callers) and referencing access code 9969459. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, November 27, 2020. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 9969459, PIN 7018.