Empire Amends Senior Credit Agreement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) with reference to its prior news releases dated April 29, 2019 and July 15, 2020 is pleased to announce that it has amended its USD $28.7 million senior Credit Agreement effective as of today. The material amendments to the Credit Agreement include: (i) extending the repayment dates for each of the facilities to align with the Company’s forecasted cash availability; (ii) reducing the annual interest from a variable prime plus 9.5% to a fixed rate of 10%; (iii) accruing and deferring 3% of the interest until the maturity of each facility and paying the remaining 7% on a monthly basis; and (iv) removing certain financial covenants altogether and revising the remaining financial covenants to allow the Company to remain in compliance to the end of the term of the loan.



To date, USD $1.5M of the loan has been repaid and another USD$16.5 million (including additional interest) is scheduled to be repaid throughout 2021 by way of payments directly to the lender from accounts receivables that have been assigned by the Company to the lender, which will leave an operating loan balance of USD $11.1 million outstanding as at December 31, 2021. The expected payments to be made are in the following amounts (USD): $1.5 million, $0.4 million, $4.3 million, $1.5 million, $0.2 million, $3.5 million, $0.7 million, $4.3 million and $0.1 million. The repayment of the operating loan has been extended to June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Company also amended the terms of its USD $4.0 million term loan with another lender to push out the repayment of the loan in four equal, quarterly payments starting July 16, 2022 and ending on April 16, 2023.

“We are pleased to have satisfied our senior lender’s conditions and finalized a loan accommodation with our two lenders that better matches our future expected cashflow and gets us back in compliance with our loan covenants,” said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire. “It is indeed a challenging time for the entertainment industry, but we are confident that the steps we have already taken combined with our revised strategy will stand us in good stead as the market emerges from this pandemic.”