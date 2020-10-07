 

Empire Amends Senior Credit Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 22:00  |  23   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) with reference to its prior news releases dated April 29, 2019 and July 15, 2020 is pleased to announce that it has amended its USD $28.7 million senior Credit Agreement effective as of today. The material amendments to the Credit Agreement include: (i) extending the repayment dates for each of the facilities to align with the Company’s forecasted cash availability; (ii) reducing the annual interest from a variable prime plus 9.5% to a fixed rate of 10%; (iii) accruing and deferring 3% of the interest until the maturity of each facility and paying the remaining 7% on a monthly basis; and (iv) removing certain financial covenants altogether and revising the remaining financial covenants to allow the Company to remain in compliance to the end of the term of the loan.

To date, USD $1.5M of the loan has been repaid and another USD$16.5 million (including additional interest) is scheduled to be repaid throughout 2021 by way of payments directly to the lender from accounts receivables that have been assigned by the Company to the lender, which will leave an operating loan balance of USD $11.1 million outstanding as at December 31, 2021. The expected payments to be made are in the following amounts (USD): $1.5 million, $0.4 million, $4.3 million, $1.5 million, $0.2 million, $3.5 million, $0.7 million, $4.3 million and $0.1 million. The repayment of the operating loan has been extended to June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Company also amended the terms of its USD $4.0 million term loan with another lender to push out the repayment of the loan in four equal, quarterly payments starting July 16, 2022 and ending on April 16, 2023.

“We are pleased to have satisfied our senior lender’s conditions and finalized a loan accommodation with our two lenders that better matches our future expected cashflow and gets us back in compliance with our loan covenants,” said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire.  “It is indeed a challenging time for the entertainment industry, but we are confident that the steps we have already taken combined with our revised strategy will stand us in good stead as the market emerges from this pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3
Empire Industries Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
FRO - Transition of Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...