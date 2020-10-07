 

Allison Transmission Announces Chief People Officer, Lorraine Parker-Clegg

07.10.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that Lorraine Parker-Clegg joined the company as Chief People Officer in Human Resources on October 5, 2020. She will be responsible for the Global Human Resources agenda in support of the worldwide Allison team. Lorraine has extensive experience both internationally and in the United States. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer with Doncasters Group Ltd. based in the United States and headquartered in the United Kingdom. Doncasters is a manufacturer of high precision alloy components designed to operate in demanding conditions, serving OEMs that manufacture aircraft engines, industrial gas turbines and specialist automotive products.

Allison Transmission announces Lorraine Parker-Clegg as new Chief People Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to Doncasters, Lorraine held leadership positions with Medtronic and Covidien (acquired by Medtronic). Her assignments included four years supporting the growth plan for the fast-evolving Emerging Markets unit as Vice President, HR with over 4,500 employees. Lorraine’s second assignment, based in Singapore, included the development of a new Asia Pacific human resources team as the company was merging two regional organizations to a workforce of 6,000 employees. The focus areas for both assignments included foresight in workforce planning, better visibility of the talent needed to provide industry leadership and commercial excellence, while ensuring an inclusive culture to drive engagement and innovation. These experiences will serve her well as she supports the Allison team and pursuit of further global growth.

Prior experience includes an assignment with B/E Aerospace Fastener and Consumables Management in Florida and a 16-year tenure with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. This included roles as Director of Talent Acquisition in New Jersey, Director of Human Resources in Paris, France, Director Human Resources in Prague, Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. Her career originated in sales following the completion of her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Studies at Sheffield Hallam University. Lorraine is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Personnel and Development.

Lorraine commented, “I am honored and excited to join the team and to be able to contribute to the continued pursuit of excellence in the people practices of the organization and in support of Allison’s long tradition of a commitment to innovation and quality.”

Lorraine embodies a collaborative spirit, exudes enthusiasm, appreciates manufacturing and focuses on building strong teams. She is a well-developed, commercially experienced human resources professional with broad business and global experience across multiple industries and we welcome her to our organization.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

06.10.20
Allison Transmission Launches eGen Power, Its New Zero Emission Electric Axles for Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial Trucks
01.10.20
Allison Transmission Receives Innovation Award for On-board Energy Conversion in Military Tactical Vehicles
28.09.20
Allison Transmission Builds on Demonstrated Performance and Improved Shift Quality with Newly Formulated Automatic Transmission Fluid