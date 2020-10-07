 

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces New Executive Management Responsibilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced the realignment of certain members of Pioneer’s Management Committee. These changes are effective January 1, 2021 and support the Company’s continued goals to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Richard (“Rich”) P. Dealy, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been named President and Chief Operating Officer. Rich has served as CFO since 2004, overseeing a myriad of teams, both financial and operational, during his tenure. Rich has been an invaluable leader in many roles during his 28 years with the Company. He initially joined Parker and Parsley, a predecessor to Pioneer, in 1992. Rich graduated with honors from Eastern New Mexico University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance.

Neal H. Shah, currently Vice President (VP), Investor Relations, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Neal has served as VP, Investor Relations since joining Pioneer in 2017 and has been instrumental in shaping and communicating the Company’s corporate strategy. He has over 15 years of experience in finance and investment management including VP at Nuveen Asset Management, as well as financial positions at various investment banks. Neal earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Elizabeth (“Beth”) A. McDonald, currently Vice President, Permian Strategic Planning and Field Development (SPFD), has been named Senior Vice President, SPFD and Marketing. Beth has served as VP, SPFD since 2019 and has been impactful in her many roles, including VP, South Texas Asset Team, during her 15 years at Pioneer. She initially joined Pioneer in 2005. Beth holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University in College Station.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott D. Sheffield stated, “When I returned as CEO in 2019 it was clear the shale model was undergoing a rapid transformation. Pioneer responded by evolving its business strategy, culminating in the new investment framework we outlined in August that focused on strong returns, low leverage, significant free cash flow and return of capital to shareholders. These management changes enhance Pioneer’s ability to execute our plan, driving value for shareholders.

I would like to recognize Rich, Neal and Beth on their new appointments. Their collective experience, commitment and impact to Pioneer have been pivotal in securing Pioneer’s leading operational and financial position. I look forward to working with Rich, Neal and Beth in their new roles over the coming years. I am confident that Pioneer has a bright future as we work to supply low-cost energy to the world while adhering to the highest environmental standards.”

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Pioneer’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in Pioneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, Pioneer may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Total joins the Sea Cargo Charter, as Industry Giants Commit to Transparent Reporting of Shipping ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results