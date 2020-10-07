Translate Bio Highlights mRNA Platform Potential for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) at the 34th Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

-- Lead candidate MRT5005 leverages Translate Bio’s proprietary LNP and mRNA platform and is the only clinical-stage mRNA therapeutic in development for the treatment of CF --

-- mRNA capabilities continue to expand to address unmet needs in CF and other pulmonary diseases --

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 34th Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) taking place virtually from October 21 to 23, 2020. Beginning today, presentation recordings and posters are available on the NACFC platform to registered attendees.

In an oral presentation entitled, “Delivering CFTR mRNA: An Inhaled, Mutation-agnostic Approach to Treat CF,” the Company discusses the potential of nucleic acid therapies to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF), particularly through the promise of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics. The presentation underscores the remaining unmet need in treating CF and provides an overview of the development of its lead clinical candidate, MRT5005, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in people with CF.

In addition, the oral presentation and a poster presentation entitled, “Design of Next Generation CFTR mRNA Therapeutics (MRT) for the Treatment of Patients with Cystic Fibrosis,” summarize preclinical research related to the design of the Company’s next-generation CF program. Both presentations describe advancements in the Company’s mRNA technology as applied to the treatment of CF, including ideal target profile and preclinical data demonstrating that the design of novel mRNA sequences encoding rationally engineered CFTR protein produced highly active ion channels and enhanced protein expression when compared to a reference sequence encoding the native protein in vitro. The presentations also highlight the potential benefits of a next-generation cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) mRNA which may include lower dosing requirements and/or reduced administration time. Preclinical studies are ongoing to select the optimal mRNA sequence and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) for Translate Bio’s next generation CFTR mRNA product.