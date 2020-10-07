 

Caladrius Biosciences to Present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Virtual Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

07.10.2020   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer, Douglas W. Losordo, M.D., FACC, FAHA, will present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held virtually on October 12-16, 2020.

The 2020 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa will be delivered in a virtual format over the course of five days where attendees will be able to watch company presentations on-demand, in addition to two live-streaming panels each day. The Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector’s foremost annual conference, bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. Tackling the commercialization hurdles facing the cell and gene therapy sector today, this meeting covers a wide range of topics from clinical trial design to alternative payment models to scale-up and supply chain platforms for advanced therapies.

For more information on the conference, or to register, please visit https://www.meetingonthemesa.com.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who have experienced respiratory failure, for which the Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the coming weeks as well as three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: HONEDRA (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

