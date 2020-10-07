ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call

 

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least November 6, 2021 using access code 10148911. Investors in the United States may dial (877) 344-7529 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9658 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-0088. A replay will be available on the internet through at least November 6, 2021 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call available on its website and on iTunes.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

ProAssurance Group is rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated “A” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought-provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

