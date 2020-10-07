ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.